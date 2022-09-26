Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 4:00 am

Liz Weston: How to cultivate a happier retirement

KEYT

By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet

You may assume that having more money in retirement will make you happier. And you’d probably be right. But finances aren’t the only factor that contributes to a joyful post-employment period. Your health, relationships and sense of purpose play a significant role, too. Plus, research has found that a little bit of optimism can go a long way. If you want to enjoy a happier retirement, start by looking at the things you can control — your outlook on the world, your attitude about aging and your willingness to learn new things.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content