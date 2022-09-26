Lamb’s 1-handed TD catch gives Dallas 23-16 win over Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — CeeDee Lamb made a one-handed touchdown catch with 8:30 to play to cap a go-ahead drive, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 23-16 Monday night. Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 1-yard run to ignite a comeback from a seven-point deficit and Brett Maher kicked three field goals as Cowboys (2-1) beat the Giants (2-1) for the 10th time in 11 games. Cooper Rush threw for 210 yards and a 1-yard TD in winning his second straight start. Saquon Barkley scored on a 36-yard touchdown run and Graham Gano added three field goals for the Giants.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.