In Tokyo, Harris calls US-Japan alliance ‘a cornerstone’

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has arrived in Tokyo to lead a U.S. delegation to the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July. She held a meeting with his successor, Fumio Kishida, and described the alliance between the United States and Japan as a “cornerstone” for peace and prosperity in the region. Kishida said Abe “poured his heart and soul” into strengthening ties between the two countries. The funeral, which has proved politically controversial in Japan, will be held Tuesday.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press

