Hurricane forces NASA moon rocket to shelter; launch on hold

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian is prompting NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter. Mission managers decided Monday to return the rocket to its hangar, adding weeks of delay for the lunar-orbiting test flight. The four-mile trip will begin late Monday night. NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida is on the fringes of the hurricane’s cone of uncertainty. But the latest forecast showed no improvement and so managers decided to play it safe. NASA isn’t speculating when the next launch attempt might be, but it could be off until November.

