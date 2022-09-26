GOP attacks Minnesota governor in $250M food fraud case

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republicans have attacked Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, after a judge took the rare public step of disputing the administration’s claim that the judge prevented it from cutting off payments to Feeding Our Future. The nonprofit is the target of a $250 million federal fraud case. The GOP candidates for Minnesota governor, attorney general and state auditor said Monday that Walz and other top Democrats should have done more to stop the alleged fraud in its early stages, before it became what federal prosecutors have called the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme in the country.

