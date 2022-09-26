Families of Mexico’s missing students march on anniversary

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Carrying photographs of their children at their chests, relatives of the 43 students who disappeared in southern Mexico in 2014 have marched on the eighth anniversary of their abductions with conflicting sentiments. The families said Monday that on one hand, the government appeared to be advancing, but on the other they saw “internal wars” in an administration that “succumbs to military power.” Clemente Rodríguez, father of one of the students who were attacked by security forces and a drug gang in the southern state of Guerrero, says “There are a lot of contradictory things.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.