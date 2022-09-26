EPA preparing plan to help fix Jackson’s water system

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan has returned to Mississippi’s capital city to meet with Jackson officials about the city’s troubled water system. Federal attorneys also sent a letter on the same day to city officials threatening legal action against the city if it does not agree to negotiations related to its water system. Regan says he wants to avoid a legal dispute by working with city officials to reach a “judicially enforceable agreement” that ensures Jackson can sustain its water system in the future. A Department of Justice spokesperson declined to specify what such an agreement could entail.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

