Cargo traffic movement resumes between Colombia, Venezuela

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Trucks loaded with aluminum and medications have crossed a bridge linking Colombia and Venezuela for the first time in seven years. It gives regional businesses hope for growing trade. Colombia’s new leftist President Gustavo Petro took office last month and quickly moved to reestablish ties with Venezuela’s government. He was on hand as the trucks rolled across the Simon Bolivar International Bridge between Cucuta, Colombia, and San Antonio, Venezuela. It was once one of the busiest crossings between the two South American nations. Residents of border areas and business owners in both countries expect the resumption of cargo traffic to generate jobs and reduce smuggling.

By ASTRID SUÁREZ and REGINA GARCIA CANO Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.