Belgian justice minister under protection over kidnap plot
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s justice minister remains under protection after four people suspected of taking part in an alleged plot to kidnap him were arrested in the Netherlands over the weekend. Vincent Van Quickenborne said he is “safe and in good hands.” The federal prosecutor’s office told The Associated Press on Monday that an automatic weapon and a bottle of gasoline had been found in a vehicle spotted in the city of Kortrijk. Van Quickenborne is the city mayor.