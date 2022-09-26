2nd fatal shooting in 2 days with deputies in SC county

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — For the second straight day, deputies in a South Carolina county have been involved in a fatal shooting. Authorities say Sumter County deputies were checking on a possible hostage situation Monday near Rembert when a suspect was shot and killed. State agents are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting. No deputies were injured Monday. On Sunday, a Sumter County deputy was seriously injured and a man killed after investigators said the man fired on the officer who was trying to put out a fire. Sumter County has about 107,000 people and is east of Columbia.

