Puerto Ricans await aid, fret about post-hurricane recovery

TOA BAJA, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials are fanning out across Puerto Rico to gauge the damage inflicted by Hurricane Fiona. People are returning to homes now empty because flooding has destroyed belongings. And they fret about how they will rebuild their lives after a devastating hurricane for the second time in five years. Fiona hit a week ago and about 45% of Puerto Rico’s power customers remain in the dark,. About 20% of water customers have no service. Gas stations, grocery stores and other businesses have temporarily shut down due to lack of fuel for generators.

