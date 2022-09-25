Pakistan army helicopter crashes in southwest, 6 killed

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says an army helicopter has crashed during an overnight flying mission in the country’s southwest and that all six military personnel on board were killed, including both pilots. A military statement on Monday said the crash happened in Hernai district, north of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash, and an investigation is underway. The incident comes weeks after a helicopter carrying a regional commander crashed during a flood-related operation in Baluchistan, killing him and five others. For nearly two decades, Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatist groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad.

