New Zealand marks queen’s death with holiday, church service

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has commemorated Queen Elizabeth II with a public holiday, a moment of silence and an official memorial service. The South Pacific nation is among 14 outside of the United Kingdom that recognize the British monarch as their symbolic head of state. New Zealand had elected to wait until after last week’s funeral in Britain to hold its own commemoration. Hundreds of mourners sat on parliament’s grassy grounds on a sunny afternoon to watch large screens that showed a livestream of the state memorial service from the cathedral across the street. Governor-General Cindy Kiro said the queen had set an example with her constancy and grace, while also holding onto a sense of wonder and joy.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.