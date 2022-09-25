Japan bans export of chemical weapons goods to Russia

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has expressed grave concern about Russia’s possible use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference on Monday that Japan, as the world’s only country to have suffered nuclear attacks, strongly demands that the threat or use of nuclear weapons by Russia should never happen. Asked if Japan approves of the possible use of nuclear weapons by the United States against Russia, he refused to comment on the grounds that it was a hypothetical question. Japan’s government on Monday banned the export of materials that may be used for chemical weapons to 21 Russian organizations, including science laboratories. The measure was approved by the Cabinet following a decision by Group of Seven foreign ministers last week.

