Boat capsize in Bangladesh kills at least 24 Hindu pilgrims

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — At least 24 Hindu pilgrims have been killed after an overcrowded boat capsized in northern Bangladesh. Police say the boat was travelling Sunday from a temple ahead of the largest Hindu religious festival — Durga Puja — at Boda area in Panchagarh district. The local police chief says divers continued to search for more bodies, but it’s not clear immediately how many are still missing. The dead included at least 12 women and eight children while many of the passengers swam ashore. Close to 8% of Bangladesh’s more than 160 million people are Hindu in the Muslim-majority South Asian nation.

