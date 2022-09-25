‘An inspiration’: Tributes to UK’s late queen at UN meeting

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — This year’s U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders comes on the heels of another event that reverberated internationally — the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. The end of her seven-decade reign prompted some questions about potential effects on the Commonwealth. It’s a voluntary association of 56 nations that, in many cases, have historic and linguistic ties to Britain. Those questions weren’t addressed in the major speeches at the Assembly, but some countries took time to remember the queen and invoked her words and example to suggest future action — or lessons for leaders.

