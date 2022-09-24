‘The Crown’ back in November for season 5 with new queen

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Crown” will return to its Netflix throne in early November. The streaming service says the series about Queen Elizabeth II and her family circle will begin its fifth season on Nov. 9. The debut will come two months after the queen’s Sept. 8 death at 96. Production on the sixth season was suspended on the day of the queen’s death and again for the funeral of Britain’s longest-serving monarch. In the upcoming season, Imelda Staunton is the latest in a succession of actors who have played the queen. The role of Princess Diana will be filled by Elizabeth Debicki of the film “Tenet.”

