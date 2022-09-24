Swiss mull animal welfare, women’s pensions in weekend votes

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland is considering whether to improve the living conditions of its livestock and whether women should work a year longer before becoming eligible for full benefits in the state pension scheme. The Swiss will decide Sunday on a proposal that would put a stop to “intensive breeding” — where animals are often confined in tight spaces — and require more humane living conditions for them. Another issue up for consideration as part of regular referendums in Switzerland is whether women — like men — must work until age 65 for full state-backed pension benefits.

