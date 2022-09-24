Skip to Content
Russian police block mobilization protests, arrest hundreds

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian police have moved quickly to disperse peaceful protests against President Vladimir Putin’s military mobilization order. An independent website that monitors political arrests in Russia said police detained more than 700 people on Saturday, including over 300 in Moscow and nearly 150 in St. Petersburg. OVD-Info said some of the arrested individuals were children. The demonstrations followed protests that erupted within hours Wednesday after Putin, in a move to beef up his volunteer forces fighting in Ukraine, announced a call-up of experienced and skilled army reservists. In Moscow, a heavy contingent of police roamed a downtown area where a protest was planned and checked the IDs of passersby. Officers rounded up those they deemed suspicious.

