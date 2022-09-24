Chinese survivors had no food, water on sinking boat

SIHANOUKVILLE, Cambodia (AP) — Chinese survivors from a boat that sank near a Cambodian island have described embarking on what they believed would be a short-term fishing job and ended up without food and water aboard the vessel and their belongings taken away. The number of the rescued increased to 30 of the 41 passengers who departed southern China on Sept. 11. Cambodian police had arrested two crew members they describe as guides. A survivor told reporters that after three days of being brought to the small wooden fishing vessel with a promise of a 10-day job, they were left with no food and soon ran of water then the water began sipping in. They had no life jackets and were rescued by a passing Cambodian boat.

