Veteran Outreach program celebrates 10 year anniversary of expanding mental health services to veterans in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– The San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health Department Veterans Outreach program dedicated to increasing access to mental health services to veterans hits its 10-year anniversary with a celebratory Saturday.

The celebration honors increasing accessibility to mental health services in the veteran community. It also celebrates the progress made by veterans participating in the program who've seen a decrease in anxiety symptoms.

Past events have included ziplining, rock climbing, horseback riding, hiking, and surfing.

All are welcome to attend the free event and learn more about local mental health resources in the area.