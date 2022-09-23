Skip to Content
US allows tech firms to boost internet access in Iran

By FATIMA HUSSEIN
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department says it will allow American tech firms to expand their business in Iran to boost internet access for the Iranian people. The Iranian government cut most internet access for its 80 million citizens during a crackdown on demonstrators protesting the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran’s morality police. The morality police detained Amini last week, saying she didn’t properly cover her hair with the Islamic headscarf, which is mandatory for Iranian women. She collapsed at a police station and died three days later.

