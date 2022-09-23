Thailand downgrades COVID-19 threat, lifts emergency decree

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s government will lift an emergency decree it imposed in March 2020 to battle the coronavirus as it relaxes most pandemic restrictions. As of Oct. 1, foreign visitors will no longer be required to show proof of being vaccinated, and people found to be infected will no longer need to quarantine. The emergency decree, which allowed the government to take actions such as curtail movements, limit crowd sizes and close private establishments, was also used against anti-government protesters. Officials say the changes result from the Public Health Ministry’s downgrading of the status of COVID-19 from a dangerous communicable disease to an infectious disease under surveillance.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.