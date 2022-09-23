Spanish police seize 15 tons of Moroccan hashish, arrest 49

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Civil Guard says it seized 14 metric tons (15.4 tons) of hashish from Morocco and arrested 49 people as it smashed a major drug-smuggling ring. A Guardia Civil statement issued on Friday said the gang was the biggest operating in Spain, regularly bringing up to 20 metric tons (19.7 tons) of hashish a month from North Africa to the Iberian peninsula. The police say the drugs landed on southern Spanish coast and allege the smugglers were heavily armed because rival gangs commonly attempt to steal them. The statement says the gang was well organized and had separate groups in charge of loading, high-speed motorboats, fuel supplies and food.

