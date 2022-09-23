Quake of magnitude 6.1 hits in Pacific off southern Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 has struck in the Pacific off southern Chile, but there are no early reports of damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter of the quake Friday evening was 6.2 miles below the surface. It was 88 miles west of Ancud, a town 696 miles south of the Chilean capital, Santiago. Chile’s National Emergency Office says authorities are checking for any “possible damage to people, alteration of basic services or infrastructure.” The Chilean navy’s Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service has ruled out the possibility of a tsunami.

