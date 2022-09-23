Norway: 2nd suspect sought in Pride festival shootings

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Authorities in Norway are seeking a second suspect in a deadly shooting attack during the Norwegian capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival. A 42-year-old Norwegian citizen was arrested after the shootings in Oslo’s nightlife district that killed two people and wounded more than 20. Police said a second Norwegian man in his 40s now is being sought for a suspected role in the June 25 attack. A prosecutor said Friday that the investigation since the Oslo shootings has strengthened “the hypothesis that the attack was carried out with terrorist intent.” The prosecutor says the wanted man is currently outside Norway but he would not say where.

