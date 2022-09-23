InMilan, Gucci, Sunnei, Missoni focus on transformation

MILAN (AP) — The Milan runway was all about transformation on Friday, the third day of Milan Fashion Week mostly womenswear previews for next spring and summer. Sometimes it was about inner transformation, like at Gucci, sometimes about upgrading your style game, like at Sunnei, and sometimes it was about brand transformation, like at Missoni. For Missoni’s transformation under a new designer, Paris Jackson graced the front row. Versace projected female power in a dark gothic collection brought to life by Gigi Hadid, her sister Bella and Paris Hilton.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.