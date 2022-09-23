French parliament takes on sexual misconduct, amid scandals

PARIS (AP) — France’s parliament speaker on Thursday released the first public accounting of complaints to a special unit aimed at fighting sexual harassment and other misconduct. The announcement came after several cases involving French political figures accused of abuse prompted public outrage. Yael Braun-Pivet is the first woman speaker of France’s National Assembly. She said that 40 cases of inappropriate behavior in the legislature were registered in 2021 and eight more in the first three months of this year. The anti-harassment unit, set up in 2020, is part and parcel of gradual but growing efforts to tackle sexual and sexist abuse in French society.

