Fight to end virus pandemic takes place on UN’s sidelines
By PIA SARKAR
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — While the coronavirus pandemic was not the main focus of the U.N. General Assembly, the conversations were still happening on the sidelines. The U.N. Secretary-General gathered together with the head of the World Health Organization and others to discuss equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments. And the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. joined leaders from around the globe to mark the progress that has been made to fight the pandemic. But inequity remains. Only 19% of people living in low-income countries are fully vaccinated compared with 75% in high-income countries.