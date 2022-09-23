Elton John playing White House lawn as part of farewell tour

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elton John is all-in on a plan to perform at the White House as part of what he says is his final concert tour. John is swinging by the South Lawn on Friday night for a show while he’s in town. John last played the White House during a state dinner in 1998. A giant open-air tent and stage are set up on the White House lawn for the show. The 2,000-person guest list includes teachers, nurses, frontline workers and LGBTQ advocates. President Joe Biden wrote in 2017 about singing “Crocodile Rock” to his son Beau before Beau died of cancer at age 46.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.