Early Streisand nightclub recording remastered for release
By The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A series of 1962 performances by Barbra Streisand at a Manhattan nightclub before she became a superstar have been remastered and will be released this fall. “Barbra Streisand — Live at the Bon Soir” features songs from a three night stint at the Bon Soir nightclub in Greenwich Village. The singer-actor was and the sessions led to her first record deal. Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings announced Friday that the remastered sessions would be released on Nov. 4. The nightclub’s acoustics were not meant for professional recording, but modern techniques allowed engineers to separate Streisand’s vocals from the instrument sounds.