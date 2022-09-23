Chicago lawmaker enters plea in red-light camera scandal

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago state senator has pleaded not guilty to charges of lying to the FBI and seeking a bribe to oppose legislation that would have required a statewide evaluation of red-light camera systems. Sen. Emil Jones III, the latest public official implicated in the bribery scheme, entered the plea by telephone Friday before U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday called for Jones to resign his seat, one day after Jones stepped down from his unpaid post as deputy leader for the Senate Democrats and his $11,000-per-year committee chair position at the request of Senate President Don Harmon.

