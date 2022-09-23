Burkina Faso coup-leader defends his military takeover to UN

Burkina Faso’s coup leader-turned-president has defended his military takeover. He did acknowledge it was “perhaps reprehensible” and inconsistent with the United Nations’ values. But Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba also said the overthrow of the democratically elected president in January was “necessary and indispensable.” Burkina Faso’s coup came in the wake of similar takeovers in Mali and in Guinea, heightening fears of a rollback of democracy in West Africa. None of the juntas has committed to a date for new elections. Many in Burkina Faso supported it, however.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.