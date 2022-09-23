Jury sent home; Alex Jones testimony to continue next week

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Lawyers in the Connecticut defamation trial of Alex Jones have agreed not to return him to the stand until next week after a contentious day of testimony Thursday about his promotion of the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax. The judge sent jurors home at midday. Jones was found liable last year by default and a six-member jury is now deciding how much Jones and Free Speech Systems, parent of Jones’ Infowars media platforms, should pay the families for defaming them and intentionally inflicting emotional distress. Jones has called the judge a tyrant and said on the stand Thursday that he was done apologizing for claiming the shooting was staged.

By DAVE COLLINS and PAT EATON-ROBB Associated Press

