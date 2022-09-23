After 90 years, German bakery to close as energy costs soar

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — A family-run bakery in the German city of Cologne is turning off its ovens for good after 90 years because it can no longer afford rising energy prices resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine. Engelbert Schlechtrimen’s grandparents founded the bakery before World War II and the 58-year-old took it over 28 years ago from his father. His business is one victim of a European energy crisis driven by Russia’s cutbacks of natural gas. The resulting hikes in energy and power prices have squeezed businesses already struggling with a rise in other costs as inflation rises.

