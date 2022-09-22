Skip to Content
Smoking ban talk nixed, but workers get loud outside casino

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Irate that a session to discuss a proposed smoking ban during a casino industry conference was canceled, casino workers and patrons opposed to smoking in the gambling halls held a noisy protest outside the meeting Thursday in New Jersey. About 100 people rallied outside the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, demanding that the state Legislature act on a bill to ban casino smoking that has the support of more than half of state lawmakers and Gov. Phil Murphy. The bill has been stalled without a hearing in a state Senate or Assembly committee, and a similar measure died without a vote last year as well.

The Associated Press

