Revamped Detroit auto show now also features new flying tech

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit auto show has returned with a roar. And a soar. The prestigious North American International Auto Show last was held in 2019. It returned last week. Visitors once again can lay eyes on the latest offerings from some of the world’s biggest automakers. But now they also can check out what organizers call “the show above the show.” The Air Mobility Experience features displays and demonstrations from six air mobility innovators that include an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, a hoverbike, a hoverboard and a jet suit. The show runs through Sunday at a downtown convention center.

