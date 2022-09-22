Prosecutors drop some charges in Florida nursing home deaths

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped manslaughter charges against three nurses who were present when 12 Florida nursing home patients suffered fatal overheating five years ago after Hurricane Irma. But prosecutors said Thursday they still plan to try Jorge Carballo, He was the administrator at the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills when Irma knocked out power to the facility’s air conditioning. Patients started dying three days later. They ranged in age from 57 to 99. Carballo is accused of not getting them proper care. His attorney James Cobb says he has “never seen a more malicious, misguided prosecution in my life.” He says prosecutors know they can’t get a conviction.

