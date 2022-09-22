Pentagon lays out new food, housing programs for troops

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has announced a number of new programs aimed at helping service members who are struggling with housing shortages and steep food and living expenses as they move from base to base. Gil Cisneros is undersecretary for personnel. He told reporters Thursday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the moves, which also include programs to expand child care and make it easier for spouses to find work. He says the new programs will provide “competitive” benefits that make the military “the employer of choice for those who so selflessly serve.” With growing competition from corporations seeking to hire young people in the tight job market, the military services are struggling to meet their recruiting goals.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.