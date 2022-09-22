Pakistan’s ex-PM Khan apologizes to avoid contempt charges

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has apologized in court over his outburst against a female judge during a rally last month that was seen as a threat to the judiciary and judges in general. Thursday’s apology — an option envisaged under the Pakistani legal system — may allow Khan to stay out of jail and avoid contempt charges. Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April, was told to submit the apology in writing at which point the judge would decide whether to drop the charges. Earlier this week, Pakistani police were ordered to drop terrorism charges against Khan in a separate case over threats to the same judge and also to the police.

