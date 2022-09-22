Montana voters to decide on ‘born alive’ abortion bill

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A referendum on the Montana ballot in November raises the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers unless they take all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life of an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion. Supporters say the proposed law is meant to prevent the killing of infants outside the womb after failed abortions. But opponents argue it could rob them of precious time with infants who are born with incurable medical issues if doctors are forced to try to treat them. The bill’s sponsor said the proposal is not intended to require extreme measures to try to treat fatal defects because that is not medically reasonable.

