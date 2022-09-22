Man missing for 17 days after Sichuan earthquake found alive

BEIJING (AP) — A man who was missing for 17 days after an earthquake in southwestern China has been found alive. Local media report the 28-year-old hydropower station employee Gan Yu had stayed behind with another colleague after the magnitude-6.8 earthquake hit Sichuan province Sept. 5. Gan and the colleague walked more than 12 miles after the earthquake. The colleague went ahead to get help as Gan had difficulties navigating the mountainous terrain. But when help arrived, they were unable to locate Gan. He was rescued by a farmer who had joined rescue efforts and heard his cries. The quake killed 93 people and injured hundreds.

