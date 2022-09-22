Malaysia’s Anwar: Opposition has ‘fair chance’ to win polls

BANGKOK (AP) — Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim says he believes his three-party alliance has a “fair chance” of winning a general election that could be called as early as November. Anwar leads the Hope Alliance, which earlier teamed up with ex-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad for a historic win in 2018 elections. Anwar was due to take over from Mahathir as prime minister, but the reformist government collapsed in 2020 due to defections. That allowed the defeated United Malays National Organization to return to power. Anwar says his coalition continues to have strong support, while there is infighting within the current coalition government, giving his alliance a “fair chance” to win on its own.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.