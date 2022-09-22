LGBTQ club at Yeshiva U offers compromise amid court fight

NEW YORK (AP) — An LGBTQ group at New York’s Yeshiva University has proposed a deal that would allow other student groups at the Orthodox Jewish university to resume meeting while the LGBTQ group’s status is litigated. The group YU Pride Alliance made the offer to Yeshiva on Wednesday. It happened days after the university announced that it was suspending all student activities in response to a U.S. Supreme Court decision that ordered the school to recognize the LGBTQ student group. The Supreme Court voted 5-4 last week to lift a temporary hold on a court order that required Yeshiva University to recognize the Pride Alliance as a student group.

