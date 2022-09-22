Israel rolls out new omicron-tailored COVID-19 vaccines

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel has started administering doses of the new COVID-19 vaccine tailored to fight the highly infectious omicron variant. The rollout of the new vaccines on Thursday came following Israel’s world-leading drive to vaccinate its population early in 2021. Health officials are now voicing growing concerns about increased COVID-19 infections in the upcoming winter. An official with the Israeli healthcare provider Clalit said that there had been “big demand” for the booster since the new campaign began. He said the clinic has been flooded with phone calls from people of all ages looking to schedule an appointment.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.