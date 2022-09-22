France’s Macron seeks ‘massive’ boost for renewable energy

SAINT-NAZAIRE, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a “massive acceleration” of renewable energy development in France, including offshore wind farms and solar power. The country is lagging behind most of its European neighbors in using renewable energy. The move comes amid a major energy crisis in Europe aggravated by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Macron wants the country to gain more independence in electricity production. He went on a boat Thursday to visit France’s first offshore wind farm off Saint-Nazaire in western France. Later in the day, Macron gave details of how this shift to renewable energy would play out. France’s energy strategy up until now has long relied on developing nuclear power.

By NICOLAS GARRIGA and SYLVIE CORBET The Associated Press

