Fire in Argentina refinery kills three

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A fire in an oil refinery in southwestern Argentina has killed at least three people. Firefighters worked throughout the morning to put out the blaze that started before dawn at a storage tank at the New American Oil refinery near the town of Plaza Huincul. The fire quickly spread throughout the refinery and local media outlets published video showing a massive explosion followed by dark clouds of smoke. The town mayor said three workers died, and the local oil workers union called for a strike, complaining about safety conditions.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.