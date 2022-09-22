Skip to Content
EXPLAINER: Why a NASA spacecraft will crash into an asteroid

By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft is about to clobber a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away. The spacecraft named Dart will zero in on the asteroid Monday, intent on slamming it head-on at 14,000 mph. The impact should be just enough to nudge the asteroid into a slightly tighter orbit around its companion space rock. It’s the first save-the-world experiment of its kind. If successful, the test will demonstrate that if a killer asteroid ever heads our way, we’ll stand a fighting chance. Dart blasted off on the $325 million mission last fall.

