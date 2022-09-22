6 migrants reported missing after boat reaches Greek beach

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have mounted a sea-and-air search for six people reported missing by a group of migrants found on the southeastern Aegean Sea island of Leros. The migrants had crossed from the nearby Turkish coast in an inflatable dinghy. Also Thursday, a separate operation was under way off southwestern Greece after passing merchant ships picked up 85 migrants from a wooden vessel in distress that appeared to have been heading for Italy. Greece’s coast guard said 49 people were found on a beach on Leros. The migrants, who were all in good health, reported there had been 55 people overall on the flimsy vessel.

