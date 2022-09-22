2nd Circuit rejects NRA claims against ex-NY state official

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals panel has rejected First Amendment claims the National Rifle Association brought against a former New York state official who urged banks and insurance companies to discontinue their association with gun promoting groups. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled Thursday that Maria T. Vullo was within her rights as superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services when she spoke out after a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. A three-judge panel concluded she acted reasonably and in good faith as a public official. She praised the ruling. An NRA lawyer did not immediately comment.

